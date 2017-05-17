The midweek round-up: The most read Advertiser stories of the week so far

5.) Champions Maidenhead United finally get their hands on National League South trophy

Maidenhead United captain Alan Massey finally got to lift the National League South trophy on Saturday afternoon, two weeks after the Magpies confirmed promotion with victory at Margate.

The players, who enjoyed an open top bus parade around the town, disembarked at the town’s library where Massey was handed the trophy by National League officials.

4.) Cookham Rise man fined for using 'racial slurs' in argument with taxi driver

A £4,000 fine has been handed to a Cookham Rise man who used 'racial slurs' in an argument with a taxi driver.

Nigel Rees, of High Road, was sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Thursday, May 11 after pleading guilty to one count of a racially aggravated public order offence.

3.) Lord Buckethead to stand in Maidenhead at general election

A candidate who describes himself as an 'intergalactic space lord' will be standing against Theresa May in the general election.

Lord Buckethead, aged, well we don’t know, and from, well we’re not entirely sure - though his registration papers state an address in Hornsey and Wood Green - is hoping to become Maidenhead’s new MP.

2.) PICTURE SPECIAL: Open top bus parade for champions Maidenhead United

There was fandemonium on the streets as hundreds turned out for the chance to see Maidenhead United lift the National League South trophy.

The Magpies secured the silverware and promotion to the National League, the fifth tier of English football, just over two weeks ago in Margate.

1.) 'BOS STOP' raises eyebrows in Maidenhead

A misspelled road sign caught the attention of commuters in Maidenhead at the weekend.

Eyebrows were raised by people trying to catch the bus from St Mark's Crescent after a resurfaced part of the road was repainted.