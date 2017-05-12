Woman dies after Pinkneys Green house fire

A woman has died following a fire in Pinkneys Green.

Emergency services were called to a property in Headington Road at about 11.30pm last night.

Firefighters from Maidenhead, Slough and Windsor, were at the scene for about two hours, where they found a fire in the bedroom of a bungalow.

According to police, the fire is not thought to be suspicious, but no further details have been released at this time.

Neighbours on the road referred to the woman as Sheila and she is believed to have been a former nurse in her mid-70s.

Denis Swift, who has lived in the road for almost 40 years, was one of the first to alert the emergency services.

While getting ready for bed he and his wife, Christina, heard an alarm sounding and went next door to check on her.

Using a key they had been given, the door was opened and ‘straight away clouds of smoke came billowing out’.

“I’m just saddened,” he said.

He described the woman as a 'pleasant lady' who 'wouldn’t harm a fly'.

He added: “She was a good-hearted person and she had led a good life.”

In a statement, Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was working with Thames Valley Police to investigate the cause of the blaze.

The woman’s next of kin have been informed.