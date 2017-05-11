Police close one lane of town centre roundabout following collision

Police have been forced to close part of a roundabout in the centre of Maidenhead following a collision.
Officers were called at about 4.30pm and used cones to close one lane of the junction, between Castle Hill and Gringer Hill.
This was done as a safety measure after a vehicle spun and ended up facing the direction of traffic.
It is now awaiting recovery.
No one is believed to have been injured.
