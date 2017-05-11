Thu, 11
Travellers leave Maidenhead Town Moor

Will Taylor

Travellers leave Maidenhead Town Moor

Travellers who set up on Town Moor in Blackamoor Lane this week have left, the council has announced.

The Royal Borough tweeted today to say: “Unauthorised occupiers at Town Moor, Maidenhead have left the site.

“Some bagged rubbish has been reported for clearance.”

