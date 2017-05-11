Travellers leave Maidenhead Town Moor

Travellers who set up on Town Moor in Blackamoor Lane this week have left, the council has announced.
The Royal Borough tweeted today to say: “Unauthorised occupiers at Town Moor, Maidenhead have left the site.
“Some bagged rubbish has been reported for clearance.”
Comments
Most Shared
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
Emergency services were called to a crash outside the Three offices in Maidenhead town centre this evening.
An alleyway between Malvern Road and Gardner Road in Maidenhead has been closed off by police.