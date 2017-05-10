The midweek round-up: The most read Advertiser stories of the week so far

5. Bucks local election results announced

As polls closed around the country, the Conservatives maintained their control over Buckinghamshire County Council with more than 50 per cent of the total vote.

The Conservatives retained 41 seats while the Lib Dems took four, East Wycombe Independents took two and Labour and another Independent took one seat each.

4. Police, ambulance and fire services called to town centre crash

Emergency services were called to a crash outside the Three offices in Maidenhead town centre on Thursday evening.

At least two cars were involved, with one ending up on its side on the A308 heading towards Braywick.

Police, the fire service and an ambulance were called and the road was closed while the cars were removed and debris was swept up.

3. Man in ‘life-threatening condition’ after helicopter crash at Wycombe Air Park

A helicopter crash left one man in a ‘life-threatening condition’ and another with serious injuries.

Emergency services were called to Wycombe Air Park, in Booker, at about 9.30am on Friday.

Firefighters, paramedics, police and the air ambulance were all sent to the site, between Marlow and High Wycombe, where three men were in need of treatment.

2. Emergency services called to two crashes in the space of an hour on M4

Two crashes within about an hour of each other caused delays in both directions on the M4 on Sunday.

The first incident happened just after 5pm on the westbound carriage and left one car upside down in a ditch.

A second incident on the eastbound side involved three vehicles, with one car overturned.

1. The Hind's Head: Chef Jonny Lake discusses the Michelin-starred restaurant's new look

Heston Blumenthal’s Michelin star restaurant has recently undergone a £350,000 refurbishment and big changes include a new cocktail lounge and the introduction of a set menu.

It is one of the most celebrated restaurants in the country, and now it's got a new look. Chief Reporter Grace Witherden spoke to Jonny Lake, executive chef of The Fat Duck Group.