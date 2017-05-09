Tue, 09
Wed, 10
Thu, 11
SECTION INDEX

EU flags appear around the town on Europe Day

Luke Matthews

Reporter:

Luke Matthews

0
EU flags appear around the town on Europe Day

A large European Union (EU) flag has been hung from Maidenhead Bridge on Europe Day.

The day, marked on May 9, is an annual celebration of peace and unity in Europe.

Posts on Twitter also showed flags appearing at Maidenhead Conservative Club and the home of Maidenhead United in York Road, hanging from a footbridge over Saint-Cloud Way and draped over the Boy with the Boat statue.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved