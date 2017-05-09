EU flags appear around the town on Europe Day

A large European Union (EU) flag has been hung from Maidenhead Bridge on Europe Day.

The day, marked on May 9, is an annual celebration of peace and unity in Europe.

Posts on Twitter also showed flags appearing at Maidenhead Conservative Club and the home of Maidenhead United in York Road, hanging from a footbridge over Saint-Cloud Way and draped over the Boy with the Boat statue.

Well our huge 4 metre long EU flag is still flying on Maidenhead bridge. No will of the people to remove it @MaidenheadAds Happy #EuropeDay pic.twitter.com/k1Gn5rJW58 — EU Flag Mafia (@EUflagmafia) May 9, 2017