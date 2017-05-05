Fire service called to crash in Marlow Road

A crew from Maidenhead Fire Station was called to a crash in Marlow Road at around 10am this morning.
The collision took place on the road from Marlow to Cookham between a black Kawasaki motorcycle and white BMW Mini.
The driver of the Mini, a female in her 50s, was taken to Wexham Park Hospital as a precaution while the motorcycle driver, a male in his early 40s, was treated at the scene.
Firefighters attended the scene for about 45 minutes.
Comments
Most Shared
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
An alleyway between Malvern Road and Gardner Road in Maidenhead has been closed off by police.
Emergency services were called to a crash outside the Three offices in Maidenhead town centre this evening.