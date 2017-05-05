Fire service called to crash in Marlow Road

A crew from Maidenhead Fire Station was called to a crash in Marlow Road at around 10am this morning.

The collision took place on the road from Marlow to Cookham between a black Kawasaki motorcycle and white BMW Mini.

The driver of the Mini, a female in her 50s, was taken to Wexham Park Hospital as a precaution while the motorcycle driver, a male in his early 40s, was treated at the scene.

Firefighters attended the scene for about 45 minutes.