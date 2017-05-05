Crime stats show reports of rape in Royal Borough up almost 25% in past year

Rates of crime in the Thames Valley have continued to rise, but still remain lower than five years ago, figures have shown.

According to the latest data from Thames Valley Police, there were 138,710 offences reported in the 12 months to March 31 – 9,261 more than the year before, up by 7.2 per cent.

This was broadly mirrored in Windsor and Maidenhead, where reported incidents rose by 6.3 per cent to 8,468.

In a statement, Deputy Chief Constable John Campbell called the reasons for the increases ‘complex’, blaming changes to admin practices for some of the statistics.

He added: “In particular, the increase of domestic incidents, hate crime and some sexual offences further demonstrates the growing confidence of victims to report offences.

“These areas of crime have been underreported for years and I trust these figures show that, as a force, we have been successful in giving victims the trust to come forward, knowing they will be treated with compassion and sensitivity.”

Reports of rape rose by 9.3 per cent across the Thames Valley.

But in Windsor and Maidenhead it was significantly steeper, up by 24.6 per cent to 76, an increase of 15 from last year and 29 more than 2014/15.