60-year-old man suffers minor injuries in Frascati Way crash

A 60-year-old man had to be taken to hospital following a road crash in Maidenhead town centre on Wednesday.

According to Thames Valley Police, officers were called to Frascati Way at about 12.30pm after a car and a lorry were involved in a collision.

The driver of the car needed treatment for minor injuries.

The condition of the lorry driver is not known.

A spokesman for Grundon, a waste management and recycling company which operated the lorry, confirmed one of its vehicles had been involved and that the firm was assisting police with its investigations.