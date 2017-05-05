60-year-old man suffers minor injuries in Frascati Way crash

A 60-year-old man had to be taken to hospital following a road crash in Maidenhead town centre on Wednesday.
According to Thames Valley Police, officers were called to Frascati Way at about 12.30pm after a car and a lorry were involved in a collision.
The driver of the car needed treatment for minor injuries.
The condition of the lorry driver is not known.
A spokesman for Grundon, a waste management and recycling company which operated the lorry, confirmed one of its vehicles had been involved and that the firm was assisting police with its investigations.
