Police, ambulance and fire services at scene of town centre crash

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash outside the Three offices in Maidenhead town centre this evening.

At least two cars were involved, with one ending up on its side on the A308 heading towards Braywick.

The road is closed, but the cars have now been removed from the road and debris is being swept up.

It is not yet known if anyone is injured.

UPDATE 9.17pm:

As of 9pm, traffic was still being diverted away from the road.

