Firefighters and paramedics rescue ill worker from building site

A worker in his 50s had to be rescued from a building site in Larchfield Road today.

Firefighters and paramedics worked together to rescue the man who had begun to feel unwell while working at height.

Crews from Maidenhead fire station were called to the incident at 9.41am, after the worker called 999 from the upper level of a building site.

The man was located 16ft off the ground and a specialist Aerial Ladder Platform from Whitley Wood Fire station was used during the rescue.

Crews used the ALP hydraulic platform to reach the man, and a paramedic went on the platform so the man could be assessed quickly and receive treatment.

Lincoln Ball, station manager at Maidenhead fire station said: “The man was experiencing a medical difficulty so it was important to put an effective plan in place to reach him.

“We worked well with our colleagues in South Central Ambulance Service to put the plan together, making use of our specialist aerial ladder platform for the rescue.

“The rescue went as we had planned, so now we would just like to wish the gentleman involved in this incident well.”

The man was taken to Wexham Park Hospital by the South Central Ambulance Service.