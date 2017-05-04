Charity Commission launches Islamic Trust inquiry

The Charity Commission has launched an inquiry into the Islamic Trust (Maidenhead) charity.

The Islamic Trust provides facilities for worship and educational services for individuals practicing the Islamic faith in the Maidenhead area.

An inquiry was opened by the independent charity regulator on Wednesday, April 19 , after trustees failed to meet their legal obligations to file the charity’s statutory returns for the last financial year on time.

In 2016, the Islamic Trust was included in the Commission’s class inquiry into charities that are in default for submitting their statutory returns for two or more financial years.

The charity was removed from the inquiry after the overdue accounts were submitted, and the trustees wrote to the Commission assuring them that future statutory returns would be filed on time.

In a statement about the inquiry, the Charity Commission said: “The trustees’ repeated failure to comply with their legal duties, particularly given the assurances previously provided, and the continued evidence of mismanagement and misconduct in the administration of the charity warrants further investigation from the Commission as part of an inquiry.”

The inquiry will examine the administration, governance and management of the charity by trustees, the financial controls and management of the charity, the conduct of trustees, and whether or not the trustees have complied and fulfilled their duties and responsibilities under charity law.

A report will be published with the outcomes of the inquiry by the Charity Commission.