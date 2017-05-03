The midweek round-up: The most read Advertiser stories of the week so far

5.) Devonshire signs three-year contract extension with Maidenhead United

Days after securing the National League South trophy, manager Alan Devonshire has agreed a three year contract extension to stay at York Road.

Devonshire became the first manager to guide the Magpies into the National League on Saturday, after a 3-0 win over Margate confirmed they would go up as champions.

4.) Police alleyway search was part of 'historic domestic-related investigation'

A search carried out by police in an alleyway last week was part of a 'historic domestic-related investigation'.

Thames Valley Police officers closed off the path between Malvern Road and Gardner Road to search for ' evidence relevant to a current investigation' on Wednesday, April 26.

3.) IN PICTURES: Maidenhead United win the National League South title

Maidenhead United delighted their travelling supporters on Saturday after securing the National League South title - and with it, promotion - on the last day of the season.

A brace from Harry Pritchard and a 44th goal of the season from Dave Tarpey meant the Magpies ran out 3-0 winners away to Margate.

2.) Prime Minister launches Maidenhead election campaign in the High Street

High Street shoppers in Maidenhead were surprised by a visit from the Prime Minister this morning as she launched her campaign for re-election to her Maidenhead seat she has held since May 1997.

Theresa May MP shook hands with constituents, talked to them about Brexit and posed for selfies.

1.) Maidenhead United are champions after impressive final day victory

Within seconds of the final whistle Maidenhead United's title winning players were submerged by their adoring fans - some in fancy dress - in the centre circle.

Championes! Championes! the Magpies fans chorused after Harry Pritchard's double and another from Dave Tarpey, his 44th of a record breaking season, confirmed a deserved title - and promotion to the National League - for Alan Devonshire's men.