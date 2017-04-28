Anger after Oaken Grove Park wild flowers are mowed down

Angry residents have taken to social media to hit out after a bed of wild flowers was mowed down in Maidenhead this morning.

It is not known who made the decision to cut the plants in Oaken Grove Park but the Royal Borough has been contacted for comment.

The flowers, seen below in a photo by Amy Gulliver, were planted as part of the council's own Bright Ideas scheme in 2013.

Claire Hewitt‏ said on Twitter: "Absolutely incensed that @rbwm has seen fit to mow the wildflower area planted by children in Oaken Grove park as part of #brightideas".

Jo Smith‏ said: "@RBWM what numpty mowed down all the flower beds in Oaken Grove this morning? Please make sure they don't destroy any more!"

The ward representative, Cllr Simon Werner (Lib Dem, Pinkneys Green), said: "It is vandalism by the council.

"They should be ashamed of themselves."

Boyn Hill resident Rachel Cook, who was at the scene, said: “A tractor turned up and started to cut the flower beds so I walked down and asked them to stop because they hadn’t flowered but they didn’t listen.

“I’ve never felt like lying down in front of a tractor before but I did so this morning.”

Rachel came up with the idea to plant wild flowers across the borough’s parks in 2013 to encourage diversity and attract more bees.

Pupils from Furze Platt Junior School, Furze Platt Infant School, Alwyn Infant School and Courthouse Junior School eventually helped plant them in 2015.

Rachel added: “I went to a lot of effort to get the children involved and I just don’t feel like doing it again now.”

A spokesman for the Royal Borough said: “The work undertaken in Oaken Grove park today was part of a previously agreed schedule of works designed to help encourage wildflower growth from season to season.

“We accept that the sudden nature of the work in this instance was a mistake and will ensure that management of these areas is better communicated and carried out appropriately.

“As a council we are proud of our parks and open spaces and want residents to be able to enjoy the wildlife and flowers which live and grow within them.”

