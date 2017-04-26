Police close off alleyway between Malvern Road and Gardner Road

An alleyway between Malvern Road and Gardner Road in Maidenhead has been closed off by police.

Thames Valley Police officers are stationed by the path and a forensic investigation van is parked in Malvern Road.

When asked by the Advertiser, an officer in Gardner Road said she did not know why she had been called out.

UPDATE 5.05pm:

A spokeswoman for Thames Valley Police said: “Officers have received information that there may be evidence relevant to a current investigation hidden/buried in the alleyway which runs between Malvern Road & Whurley Way in Maidenhead.

“The alleyway has therefore been cordoned off so a full examination of the area can be undertaken by specialist officers - it is unknown how long this examination will take at this stage.

“There is no risk to the public.”

The force is yet to confirm any more details about the investigation.