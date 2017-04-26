UKIP MEP announces intention to stand for election in Maidenhead

UKIP MEP Gerard Batten has announced he intends to fight Theresa May's Maidenhead seat at the General Election.

Batten, who is the UKIP spokesman on Brexit, said in a statement he expects to be formally adopted as the candidate for the party tomorrow.

He is set to go up against the Prime Minister on June 8, while the Lib Dems are set to field Tony Hill and Labour are yet to confirm a candidate.

In his statement, the founder member of UKIP said: "I believe that Mrs May intends to betray Brexit, and so I will be taking the fight to her. I am looking forward to working with the local UKIP branch to achieve the best possible result."

He added: "I have spent my entire political life opposing the European Union, whereas Mrs May has spent her political life defending and promoting it. I have never changed my political colours and I don't believe she has either.

"I believe that Mrs May intends to betray Brexit – and I am looking forward to explaining exactly how during the campaign."