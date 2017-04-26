The midweek round-up: The most read Advertiser stories of the week so far

5.) Musings from the editor's chair: Time to stop steamrollering the critics and start listening

There’s a lot said about the effects of absolute power. But one of the most worrying aspects of an unassailable majority is it creates the delusion of infallibility – and the consequences of that are serious, not just for local democracy but for the everyday lives of Maidonians.

4.) Firefighters and police called after burst water main spills onto road

A leak from a water pipe left caused a flood in Stamford Road earlier on Tuesday.

A crew from Maidenhead Fire Station was called to the scene at midday to assess the scene and block off flooded areas.

3.) PICTURE SPECIAL: Maidenhead United 1-2 Ebbsfleet United

Maidenhead United didn't get the result they needed to win the National League South title at York Road on Saturday.

A sell-out 3,337 crowd packed in to the ground to watch the Magpies' clash with second-placed Ebbsfleet United, knowing just a point would be enough for Maidenhead to lift the title.

2.) Maidenhead United's title challenge to go down to the wire after they lose to Ebbsfleet United

Maidenhead United 1, Ebbsfleet United 2

Maidenhead United's title challenge will go down to the wire, and their final match of the season at relegated Margate on Saturday, after Ebbsfleet United came from behind to inflict a first home defeat of the season on leaders Maidenhead United.

1.) Man found in River Thames pronounced dead in hospital

A man was found in the river near Bourne End Marina on Friday night and was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Thames Valley Police were called to the scene at about 11.50pm following reports of a man in the River Thames.