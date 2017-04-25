Firefighters and police called after burst water main spills onto road

A leak from a water pipe left caused a flood in Stamford Road earlier today (Tuesday).

A crew from Maidenhead Fire Station was called to the scene at midday to assess the scene and block off flooded areas.

Firefighters, who were there for two hours, called Thames Valley Police and a Thames Water engineer who isolated the pipe.

Firefighter Alex Stevenson said there was 'a fairly serious leak' from a ruptured water main.

Although it was not needed, the crew had pumping equipment at the ready to fight the flood.

"The force of the water coming down the road, it could knock people off their feet or flood neighbours' property," said the firefighter.

"Sometimes it can flow literally out of where it's burst and into some poor soul's house."