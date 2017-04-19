Maidenhead man arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after Sonning Bridge crash leaves two in hospital

A 24-year-old man from Maidenhead has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a crash on Sonning Bridge which left two people in hospital.

A Volkswagen Golf and a Volkswagen Polo collided near the Great House Hotel in Thames Street last night, leaving one of the cars on its roof.

Thames Valley Police, fire crews and ambulance teams were called to the bridge at about 11.20pm.

The occupants of both cars had got out before the crews from Wokingham Road and Caversham Road arrived.

Two people, an elderly woman who was travelling alone in one of the cars and one of the three passengers in the other car, were taken to Royal Berkshire Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Another person was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The arrested man has been released under investigation.