The midweek round-up: The most read Advertiser stories of the week so far

5.) Summerleaze signs 'promotion agreement' for 40-acre site earmarked for housing

A company which specialises in promoting sites so that they gain planning permission has announced its ‘promotion agreement’ with a Maidenhead mineral extraction business over potential homes in Spencer’s Meadow.

The site, in Maidenhead Road, is in the Borough Local Plan and IM Land, which is part of Warwickshire-based IM Properties, believes the 40-acre area could provide up to 500 ‘high quality residential homes’.

4.) St Piran's pupil has head shaved for Fight for George campaign

A St Piran’s School pupil has raised thousands for the Fight for George campaign after being touched by the community response to it.

Mackenzie Foxcroft, 11, has battled with his own health problems, which is why when he heard about the campaign for four-year-old George Ferriman, who battled leukaemia, he came up with the idea of shaving his head.

3.) Football round-up: Maidenhead United have one hand on title after comfortable win at Truro City

Maidenhead United have one hand on the National League South title this evening after Sean Marks first half double helped the Magpies to a 3-0 win at relegation threatened Truro City.

The victory, which maintains the Magpies five point lead over second placed Ebbsfleet at the top, was all but wrapped up before half-time thanks to goals from Marks in the fourth and 24th minutes.

2.) REACTION: Theresa May announces snap General Election

Theresa May has called a snap General Election for Thursday, June 8.

The Prime Minister made the announcement in a surprise statement outside Downing Street yesterday morning.

1.) Joint-venture development partner announced for key town centre sites

Housing developer Countryside has been selected by the Royal Borough to become its joint-venture partner for key town centre sites.

The developer will deliver a multi-million pound regeneration of Maidenhead town centre and will focus on the redevelopment of York Road, West Street, Reform Road and St Cloud Way.