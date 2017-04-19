Cousin appeals to missing Maidenhead man to get in touch

The cousin of a missing pensioner from Maidenhead has pleaded with him to get in touch.

Michael Asher has been missing since last month and is believed to be in Dorset after he bought a train ticket to Poole and boarded a train in Maidenhead at lunchtime on Friday, March 31.

Subsequent enquiries have established the 82-year-old has been travelling around the county on buses, in particular in Bournemouth, Poole and Swanage.

He is also known to frequent churches and synagogues, while there has also been an unconfirmed sighting of him at a soup kitchen in Bournemouth.

Michael is described as white, six feet tall, of slim build and bald. He is known to dress smartly and wear a baseball cap.

Michael's cousin Pat Goodsave, said: "Michael's disappearance is very out of character, he enjoys his home comforts and in particular maintaining his garden.

"Michael please get in touch, I'm just so worried about you and want to know where you are."

Contact Dorset Police, which has taken over the investigation from Thames Valley Police, on 101 quoting reference number 55170050035.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.