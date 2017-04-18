Joint-venture development partner announced for key town centre sites

Housing developer Countryside has been selected by the Royal Borough to become its joint-venture partner for key town centre sites.

The developer will deliver a multi-million pound regeneration of Maidenhead town centre and will focus on the redevelopment of York Road, West Street, Reform Road and St Cloud Way.

Countryside was selected over Shanly Homes, Berkeley Homes, Grainger Plc and Pinnacle Group.

Leader of the council Simon Dudley (Con, Riverside) said: “With the Elizabeth line (Crossrail) arriving in 2019, we have a once in a lifetime opportunity to deliver an ambitious redevelopment programme right at the heart of the community.

“Countryside made an impressive bid and we are looking forward to working with them to rejuvenate the town.

“The council will retain considerable control over how the sites are developed and is committed to providing high quality homes, including genuinely affordable options for local residents so we can build a borough for everyone.”

The redevelopment of the four sites is expected to generate significant income for the council and construction could start as early as 2018.

The sites cover more than 6.3 hectares and have the potential to deliver 1,200 homes alongside shops, restaurants and offices.

Richard Cherry, chief executive of partnerships at Countryside said: “In partnership with the Royal Borough of Windsor & Maidenhead we are going to create a thriving town centre with new homes, shops, businesses and community spaces.

“We will integrate existing residents with new neighbours and create an attractive cultural quarter where people can relax.

“Maidenhead will become the distinctive heart of the community welcoming, attractive and accessible to all, providing a strong economic focus for the wider community. Principally, we will create homes for people and a place for everyone.”