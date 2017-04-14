Runners meet Theresa May at annual Maidenhead Easter 10

Runners who kicked off the Easter weekend with a 10 mile run round Maidenhead Office Park were surprised to see the Prime Minster there.

Theresa May took a break from her busy schedule and donned a fluorescent bib to marshal the Easter 10, organised by the Maidenhead Athletics Club.

Mrs May can be seen marshalling the race most years and some runners were excited to see her, not worrying about their personal bests and stopping for selfies as they passed the Prime Minister.

The winner on the day was Jack Parslow from the Dacorum and Tring Athletics Club with a 51:56 time.

He was followed by Will Green with a time of 52:28 and Philip Sewell, of the Aldershot and Farnham Athletics Club at 53:11.

The first woman across the line was Ellie Monks from Southampton Running Club with a time of 59.57, she was followed by Samantha Amend, Belgrave Harriers, at 1:00:41 and Lesley Locks, Hart Road Runners, at 1:01:17.