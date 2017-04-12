14-year-old boy arrested in connection with stabbing outside Tenpin Maidenhead

A 14-year-old boy from Slough has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent in connection with a stabbing outside the Tenpin Maidenhead bowling alley in Holmanleaze.
The attack happened on Monday, April 3 and saw a 17-year-old boy taken to Wexham Park Hospital and treated for minor stab wounds.
He was discharged the following day.
Thames Valley Police confirmed the boy had been arrested and released under investigation
