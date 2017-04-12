Search starts for Advertiser Top Pet 2017

The Advertiser has launched the 2017 search for the area’s favourite pet.

The aim is to celebrate our nation’s love of animals by finding the top dog, perfect puss, gorgeous guinea pig or fabulous fish in Maidenhead and the surrounding area.

The competition is not restricted to traditional pets like cats and dogs.

There are no classes or entry criteria apart from the requirement for all entries to be domestic pets – no matter how weird or wonderful.

The owner of the winning pet will receive a photo shoot for them and their animal with one of our professional photographers and a framed 10” x 8” photograph of their choice.

To put your pet in for the competition, simply fill in the form below and send it in to the address printed, together with their photograph.

Alternatively, email your pet’s photo, along with the information required on the form, to martint@baylismedia.co.uk

We will print all the photos and ask readers to vote for their favourite pet.

The winner will be the pet which polls the most votes.

So, what are you waiting for? Get your pictures in before the closing date of Friday, May 5.

For full terms and conditions visit http://www.maidenhead-advertiser.co.uk/section/969/terms-and-conditions

Please note that pictures submitted by email should be in JPG format and no less than 1MB in size.