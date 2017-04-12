The midweek round-up: The most read Advertiser stories of the week so far

5.) Proof of Royal Borough residency to be required at Stafferton Way recycling site

Users of the Stafferton Way recycling and refuse centre will need to provide proof of residency when they dispose of waste there, the council has announced.

The move is an attempt to reduce the amount of rubbish brought to the site from outside the Royal Borough.

4.) Missing Maidenhead man Michael Asher believed to have travelled to Dorset

A missing pensioner from Maidenhead is believed to have travelled to Dorset.

According to an update posted by Dorset Police, which has taken over the investigation from Thames Valley Police, Michael Asher was seen boarding a train in Maidenhead after buying a ticket to Poole at about lunchtime on Friday, March 31.

3.) Hurley yacht explosion leaves man in hospital

An explosion on a yacht in Hurley on Sunday left a man needing hospital treatment.

Emergency services were called at about 2.50pm to Hurley Lock, in Mill Lane, following the blast on board the vessel, a 27-foot cabin cruiser.

2.) 'Think before you drink' message from brother after inquest into death of 26-year-old Carl Walker

The twin brother of a 26-year-old man who died after being hit by a car on the A404 has urged people to ‘think before you drink’.

The inquest into the death of Carl Walker from Castle Hill, Maidenhead, was held at Reading Coroner’s Court yesterday.

1.) Police and ambulance called to three-car crash in Linden Avenue

Motorists were advised to avoid the area following a crash in Linden Avenue in Maidenhead this morning.

The TVP Maidenhead twitter account tweeted a picture of three damaged cars near the junction with Courthouse Road at 10.23am.