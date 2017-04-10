Missing Maidenhead man Michael Asher believed to have travelled to Dorset

A missing pensioner from Maidenhead is believed to have travelled to Dorset.

According to an update posted by Dorset Police, which has taken over the investigation from Thames Valley Police, Michael Asher was seen boarding a train in Maidenhead after buying a ticket to Poole at about lunchtime on Friday, March 31.

Police have since established Mr Asher has been travelling around Dorset on buses since that date, in particular in Bournemouth, Poole and Swanage.

He has connections with people in the Dorset area but has not made contact with them.

Mr Asher is described as white, six feet tall, of slim build and bald. His age was given as 79 in previous releases but he is now listed as 82.

Inspector Geoff Hicks, of Dorset Police, said: “We know Michael has been upset recently and we are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare. It is very out of character for him to go missing like this.

“I would urge anyone who believes they have seen Michael to please contact Dorset Police.

“Finally, if Michael sees this appeal I would ask him to call us. We are all very worried about you and just want to make sure you are safe.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55170050035. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.