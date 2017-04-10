Police and ambulance called to three-car crash in Linden Avenue

Photo: @TVP_Maidenhead
Motorists were advised to avoid the area following a crash in Linden Avenue in Maidenhead this morning.
The TVP Maidenhead twitter account tweeted a picture of three damaged cars near the junction with Courthouse Road at 10.23am.
A police spokesman said it was called to a three-vehicle collision on the road at 9.20am.
An ambulance has also been called to the scene.
The road was briefly closed but has now reopened.
Officers currently on scene Linden Avenue following RTC, avoid area if possible #P5409 pic.twitter.com/Y0NmDB1D9D— TVP Maidenhead (@TVP_Maidenhead) April 10, 2017
Comments
Most Shared
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
Police officers can be seen at Ten Pin Bowling in Maidenhead tonight following an incident earlier today.
The Prime Minister was spotted this afternoon.