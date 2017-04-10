Mon, 10
Police and ambulance called to three-car crash in Linden Avenue

James Preston

Reporter:

James Preston

Police officers called to crash in Linden Avenue

Photo: @TVP_Maidenhead

Motorists were advised to avoid the area following a crash in Linden Avenue in Maidenhead this morning.

The TVP Maidenhead twitter account tweeted a picture of three damaged cars near the junction with Courthouse Road at 10.23am.

A police spokesman said it was called to a three-vehicle collision on the road at 9.20am.

An ambulance has also been called to the scene.

The road was briefly closed but has now reopened.

