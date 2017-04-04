New image released of missing Michael Asher from Maidenhead

A new image has been released of missing Michael Asher from Maidenhead.

Police initially launched an appeal to find the 79-year-old yesterday, saying he had last been seen on Thursday on the A4 Bath Road walking towards the Thicket roundabout.

However it has now been confirmed Mr Asher was seen at about 10am on Friday morning, getting off the number 5 bus at the bus stop in Grenfell Place.

The new photo shows Mr Asher on a bus in the clothes officers believe he may be wearing.

He is described as white, 6ft, thin and bald.

PC Oliver Brixey said: “We are increasingly concerned for Michael’s welfare. This is very out of character for him to go missing like this.

“We would urge anyone who might have seen Michael or who may know of his whereabouts to contact us as a matter of urgency on 101 quoting URN 283 3/4."