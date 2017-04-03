Police at the scene following Tenpin Maidenhead incident

Police officers can be seen at Tenpin Maidenhead tonight following an incident earlier today.
There are unconfirmed reports a person was stabbed at the centre in Holmanleaze.
Both Thames Valley Police and South Central Ambulance have been contacted for more information.
Updates to follow.
Police activity at Tenpin in Maidenhead this evening @MaidenheadAds pic.twitter.com/KGDR6jkYWn— Matthew Phillips (@Matthew_Photos) April 3, 2017
