Police 'increasingly concerned' for welfare of missing 79-year-old from Maidenhead

Police are becoming 'increasingly concerned' for the welfare of a missing 79-year-old man from Maidenhead.

Michael Asher was last seen on Thursday on the A4 Bath Road walking towards the Thicket roundabout.

He is described as white, 6ft, thin and bald. He may be wearing a brown jacket.

PC Oliver Brixey said: “We are increasingly concerned for Michael’s welfare. This is very out of character for him to go missing like this.

"We would urge anyone who might have seen Michael or who may know of his whereabouts to contact us as a matter of urgency on 101 quoting URN 283 3/4."

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.