Firefighters tackle car blaze after suspected arson attack

Firefighters dealt with a suspected arson attack last night after being called to car fire in Corfe Place in Maidenhead.
The incident, near St Mark's Hospital, happened at about 10.30pm last night.
The car, a Renault Megane, was already engulfed in flames when the crew arrived.
It took the crew about half-an-hour to put the fire out and make the area safe again.
