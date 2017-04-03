Mon, 03
Firefighters tackle car blaze after suspected arson attack

Stephen Delahunty

Reporter:

Stephen Delahunty

Firefighters dealt with a suspected arson attack last night after being called to car fire in Corfe Place in Maidenhead.

The incident, near St Mark's Hospital, happened at about 10.30pm last night.

The car, a Renault Megane, was already engulfed in flames when the crew arrived.

It took the crew about half-an-hour to put the fire out and make the area safe again.

