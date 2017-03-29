Prime Minister raises Maidenhead's remain vote in Article 50 debate with SNP

Maidenhead's vote to remain part of the European Union became an unlikely part of a debate on Scottish independence in the House of Commons this afternoon.

Prime Minister Theresa May referenced her constituency's vote to remain in the EU as she came to blows with the Scottish National Party's Angus Robertson following the triggering of Article 50 to signal the formal start of Britain's divorce from the EU.

Mr Robertson was raising the issue of another independence referendum in Scotland, where the majority of people voted to remain, and said the 'Scottish Government has a mandate' to give its people a choice now the process is going ahead.

He criticised the will of people 'elsewhere in the United Kingdom' being 'imposed on the people of Scotland'.

In response, Mrs May, who has previously stated it is 'not the time' for a new referendum, said: "My constituency voted to remain in the European Union.

"The point is we are one United Kingdom and it was a vote of the whole of the United Kingdom."

It is fair to say the comparison did not go down well with the SNP, prompting roars from across the room.