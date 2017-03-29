The midweek round-up: The most read Advertiser stories of the week so far

5.) HIGHLIGHTS: Maidenhead United extend lead at the top with win over Bishop's Stortford

Maidenhead United extended their lead at the top with the perfect illustration of winning ugly at Bishop's Stortford this afternoon.

United, who secured a play-off place in the process, never hit the heights of Tuesday's 6-1 win over Oxford City, but they didn't need to as goals from Jack Parkinson and Harry Pritchard made sure of a fifth straight league win.

4.) Borough Local Plan: 'Meeting housing targets at any price is to plan for failure'

As the council works on the final draft of its borough-wide local plan the Advertiser is running a series of articles highlighting concerns that need to be addressed before it becomes ‘set in stone’.

We have teamed up with the independent group which produced the Maidenhead Neighbourhood Plan, a detailed study of what the town needs and can sustain.

3.) Care home staff make reminiscence boxes for people with dementia

Reminiscence boxes to help people with dementia share memories were launched at Boyn Grove Library on Wednesday.

The boxes are being put together by staff at Boyn Grove Dementia Centre and will each contain objects themed around a category, such as school, the office or kitchens.

2.) Rick Stein bringing pop-up cinema experience to Cliveden

World class food and film will be combined this summer when celebrity chef Rick Stein provides the menu for a pop-up cinema at Cliveden.

The Pop-Up Picture Company — the team behind Tom Kerridge's pop-up cinema experience which came to Marlow in December — is set to return with more gastronomic film nights in June.

1.) PICTURES: Barriers installed outside Windsor Castle as security is stepped up after Westminster attack

These are the barriers that have been put up around Windsor Castle as a security measure following the terror attack at Westminster on Wednesday.

The barriers were installed last night and will be used to secure the Guard Change route when it is taking place.