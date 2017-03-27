Mon, 27
Rail delays at Maidenhead after passenger 'disturbance' on train

Rail delays towards Reading due to urgent track repairs

Rail services at Maidenhead are delayed this evening after reports passengers were involved in 'a disturbance' on a train.

According to Great Western Railway's Journey Check service, the incident forced a line to close but it will be reopened shortly.

Train services running through the station are beginning to return to normal but some services may still be delayed.

Disruption is expected to continue until 7pm.

British Transport Police has been contacted for more information.

