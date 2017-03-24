Prime Minister Theresa May spotted in Maidenhead McDonald's

The Prime Minister was spotted in McDonald’s in Maidenhead this afternoon.



Theresa May was pictured in the fast-food chain in High Street.



The visit caused a social media storm with some customers wondering why she was there.



Grace Lucas tweeted: “Why have I just seen Theresa May in maids McDonald’s?”



Charlotte Allen tweeted: “In Maidenhead mcdonalds and Theresa May just walked in. What is happening.”



It is unknown if it was a planned or spontaneous trip, but the restaurant had been sectioned off earlier in the day.



Theresa May has also been pictured in red velvet kitten heels today, which will be auctioned off for Comic Relief.