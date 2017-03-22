Thames Valley Police to carry out security review following Westminster terrorist attack

The Chief Constable of Thames Valley Police says the force will be carrying out a security review across the region following today’s terrorist attack in London.

At least four people have been confirmed dead after a car was driven over Westminster Bridge, hitting several people, before it crashed into Parliament and at least one man armed with a knife tried to carry out an attack.

TVP Chief Constable Francis Habgood said: “On behalf of all my colleagues in Thames Valley Police I offer my sympathies to all those affected by the serious events in London today.

“I want to assure the people of Thames Valley that Thames Valley Police and its partners will be reviewing all security in light of today’s incident.

“Although I think it is important to stress that there is no specific intelligence suggesting an imminent threat to Thames Valley, we will continue to review our deployments and take all possible steps to keep people safe.

"It is also incredibly important at times like this that communities come together and support each other. Should anyone have any concerns or see anything suspicious I would urge them to report it immediately."