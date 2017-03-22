Police looking to track down tools stolen from White Waltham Airfield

An appeal to track down tools stolen in a burglary at White Waltham Airfield has been launched by police.

The tools were taken from a building in the airfield, in Waltham road, at about 12.45am on Tuesday, March 14.

Many of the stolen tools were from the Snap-on brand and include ratchets, sockets, spanners and screwdrivers. Other Bosch and DeWalt branded tools were also stolen.

Investigating officer PC James Anderson, based at Maidenhead police station, said: "If you have been offered any of the types of tools listed, please get in touch. There are initials etched on to some of the tools from the owners so this might indicate the tools have been stolen.

"If you have any information which could assist the police investigation, or if you may know the identity of the offenders, please contact me on the non-emergency police number 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111."