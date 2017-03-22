The midweek round-up: The most read Advertiser stories of the week so far

5.) Inquest date into death of Maidenhead pensioner Beatrice Stafford set

An inquest into the death of Beatrice Stafford will take place on Wednesday, April 12.

The 83-year-old from Grafton Close, Maidenhead, was found dead on land near Brownfield Gardens, near the Gullet footpath, in November last year.

4.) Carl Walker: Inquest to be held into death of 26-year-old next month

An inquest into the death of a 26-year-old man from Maidenhead who died after being hit by a car on the A404 near Burchetts Green will take place next month.

Carl Walker, of Castle Hill Terrace, died in November last year.

3.) Borough Local Plan: Lack of parking strategy is 'a recipe for gridlock'

The second in our series of articles highlighting concerns over the council's borough-wide local plans focuses on the lack of a realistic parking strategy to address the shortfall in public and private capacity in new developments.

Written in partnership with the independent group behind the Maidenhead and Cox Green Neighbourhood Plan, the aim of the series is to raise shortcomings in the plan before the final draft becomes cast in stone.

2.) Air ambulance called after person falls and suffers 'serious leg injury'

An air ambulance landed in playing fields at Newlands Girls' School yesterday afternoon after paramedics were called to an incident in Roseleigh Close.

According to a spokesman for the South Central Ambulance Service, a person has suffered a 'serious leg injury' following a fall.

1.) Desborough College principal proposes move to Maidenhead golf course with Newlands Girls' School

Single-sex education schools could relocate to land at Maidenhead Golf Club, according to the principal of Desborough College.

In a letter to the Royal Borough, Paul Frazer proposed that his school in Shoppenhangers Road move to the land with Newlands Girls’ School, in Farm Road.