Air ambulance called after person falls and suffers 'serious leg injury'

An air ambulance landed in playing fields at Newlands Girls' School this afternoon after paramedics were called to an incident in Roseleigh Close.

According to a spokesman for the South Central Ambulance Service, a person has suffered a 'serious leg injury' following a fall.

The air ambulance landed at the school shortly after 4pm, but no pupils or staff were involved in the incident.

The spokesman was unable to give any more details on the injured person.