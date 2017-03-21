UPDATE: Lanes reopen after 'multi-vehicle’ crash on M4 eastbound at Maidenhead

Lanes have reopened on the M4 eastbound between junction 10 and junction 8/9 following a 'multi-vehicle' crash earlier this afternoon.

At about 4.30pm, Highways England said all lanes on the carriageway were blocked and Thames Valley Police was directing traffic past the site of the accident via the hard shoulder.

At about 5pm, it confirmed the incident had been cleared, but there may still be some residual delays on the motorway.

A further update at 5.35pm said one lane was still closed following the incident.