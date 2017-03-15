Wed, 15
M4 reopens after 'fear for welfare' incident on bridge

Will Taylor

0
M4 motorists facing severe delays between junctions 11 and 10 eastbound

Traffic had to be stopped in both directions on the M4 between Junction 8/9 at Maidenhead and Junction 7 in Slough this morning.

Thames Valley Police said officers were called at 11am to the M4 bridge in Lake End Road following reports of a ‘fear or welfare’ incident.

A spokeswoman said the incident has ‘been safely concluded’.

The nearby roads were closed to prevent the risk of harm, but have since been reopened.

