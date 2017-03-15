The midweek round-up: The most read Advertiser stories of the week so far

5.) Theresa May gives talk to Newlands pupils

A talk about the journey to becoming Prime Minister was given by Theresa May MP to sixth form pupils at Newlands Girls’ School on Thursday, March 2.

As part of the Speakers for Schools programme, which provides state schools with leading figures to give talks, she discussed when she took an interest in politics as a young girl and about how she managed to enter one of the most powerful offices in the world.

4.) Bourne End man charged following incident in High Wycombe

A 26-year old man from Bourne End has been charged in connection with an incident in High Wycombe, following an investigation by Thames Valley Police.

Anthony Crawford, of Goddington Road, Bourne End, has been charged with one count of threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place, one count of assault by beating, and one count of criminal damage.

3.) Assurances made that axed bus routes will be put out to tender and replaced

Assurances have been made that bus routes will be put out to tender and replaced before they are axed by Courtney Buses.

On Sunday, The Advertiser reported that key bus routes including services 8, 16 and 16A would be axed by the company after Saturday, April 29.

2.) £100,000 allocated for study on reopening of Bourne End to High Wycombe railway link

The re-opening of the Bourne End to High Wycombe railway line is back on the agenda after councillors backed a £100,000 study to consider the scheme.

On Monday, Wycombe District Council's cabinet approved a high level economic feasibility report into the reinstatement of the link.

1.) Police appeal following hit-and-run in Marlow

Police are appealing for information following a hit-and-run in Marlow.

According to Thames Valley Police, a grey Saab 9-3 hit a blue Mercedes at the corner of Henley Road and Highfield Park at about 5.20pm on Thursday, March 2.