Appeal to find missing ex-pat originally from Maidenhead

A Facebook group has been set up to help find a missing ex-pat who was last seen on Friday morning.

Ian Thompson, orginally from Maidenhead, was last seen on Friday, March 3, near Estepona, Spain.

His son Robert Thompson, who lives in England, said his 63-year-old Father did not turn up for work

Ian is described as 5ft 8ins, and was last seen wearing a dark jacket and jeans.

Robert Thompson said: "His car registration has been flagged up to be stopped and his passport activity monitored.

"We are trying to pin down his last known location of his mobile phone, which up until Sunday night had been ringing, but now is off or the battery flat.

“If anyone has seen him or has any other information please can they get in touch.”

Email sosdesaparecidos@sosdesparecidos.es if you have information or click here to view the Facebook group.

