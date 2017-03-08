The midweek round-up: The most read Advertiser stories of the week so far

5. Eco-friendly Cookham Dean house wins village design award

A newly-built house by the Thames has been chosen as the winner of the Cookham Society’s Annual Design Award for 2017.

The Niche, which was completed in June 2016, received a glowing assessment from the Society, which seeks to protect, preserve, improve or create features of public amenity.

4. Legoland planning dispute set to cost Royal Borough more than £250,000

A planning dispute between the Royal Borough and Legoland Windsor has now cost the taxpayer more than £250,000.

The council confirmed on Monday it will pay the resort £170,000 to cover its legal fees following a planning inquiry over the building of a proposed haunted house ride.

3. Firefighters rescue primary school pupil from tree

Firefighters from Maidenhead rescued a school pupil after he climbed up a fir tree at St Luke’s Primary yesterday (Tuesday).

Slough firefighters also attended the incident and were called to the Cookham Road school at about 12.15pm to help the boy, who they believed to be about seven years old.

2. Police appeal after teenage boy is injured in altercation at youth football game

A 15-year-old boy who was playing in a youth football game in Burnham was assaulted by two men on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

The victim was playing for Lambourn FC's under 16 side against a Burnham FC youth team when an altercation took place in the second half.

1. CCTV images released after homophobic assault on couple on train

CCTV images have been released of men police would like to speak to in connection with a homophobic attack on a couple as they took a train home from a Valentine's Day meal.

Phillip Poole, of West Road, Maidenhead, was returning home by train from a meal in Reading with his partner Zbynek Zatloukal, when they were attacked in the early hours of Wednesday, February 15.