Remember When: ‘Fashion just like it was in the 30s’

1977: For more than four decades ‘Digger’ Blackstone had been dressing Maidonians but 40 years ago this week the High Street bespoke tailor announced he was shutting up shop.

His business in the Colonnade drew high profile customers from across the world and for 25 years he designed and made all the ring and personal clothes for the Chipperfield circus family.

During his years in the business, he said, fashion for men had gone full circle.

“Fashion now is not much different to when I started in the business,” he said.

“The Charlie Look, after Prince Charles, is coming in. His style today is very much as I used to wear in the 30s.”

He has always made whatever a customer wanted – from the sublime to the ridiculous and said a man cannot beat made-to-measure clothes.

Active in the community, he was a founder member of Maidenhead Round Table, the Civic Society and Bray Sports and Social Club.

Fond farewell to school’s cook

1982: Mealtimes just would not be the same again for staff and pupils at Bisham CE School without their super-cook Ruby Green, who retired 35 years ago this week.

Ruby hung up her apron and hat for the last time after preparing school dinners for 17 years.

Paying tribute to her, then headmaster Patrick Rowley told the Advertiser: “We could never have a better cook.”

At a farewell ceremony she was presented with an engraved solid brass replica of the school bell.

During her years at the school, the 59-year-old Marlow resident said she had seen very few changes in the school meals system.

She added: “I worked with some very nice people and the children are absolutely lovely. Every day is a highlight.”

Ruby, who had five children and six grandchildren, said she planned to spend her spare time during her retirement catching up with her hobbies of knitting and reading.