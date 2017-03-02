Police appeal over arson attack on car in Pinkneys Green

An appeal for information has been launched by Thames Valley Police after an arson incident involving a car in Pinkneys Green.

A silver Volkswagen Polo (partial registration AY10) was set ablaze in the car park for Maidenhead Thicket in Pinkneys Drive, on Saturday at about 9pm.

PC Filippo Brancato, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “Fortunately, nobody was injured during the incident, but we are investigating this serious incident and I would appeal for witnesses, or anyone with any information which could help our investigation, to call me on the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number 101.

“I would advise drivers not to leave valuables in their vehicles and to park their vehicles in well lit areas.”

Anyone with information can also contact Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.