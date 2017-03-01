Time-lapse video offers unique view of Maidenhead's regeneration

A new video shot around Maidenhead town centre has offered a fresh view of its regeneration.

Matthew Wilkinson, of Wilkinson Estates, has previously shared aerial photos he has taken to highlight the progress of the Maidenhead Waterways project and has now taken a series of time-lapse videos as part of his latest project.

The video below features a series of shots of key town centre sites taken over a number of hours.

They include Maidenhead Bridge, views of both the Chapel Wharf and Picturehouse developments at Chapel Arches, and shots across the town from the rooftops with Berkshire House dominating the skyline.

Check out the video below.