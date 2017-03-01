The midweek round-up: The most read Advertiser stories of the week so far

5.) 'We don't want to be part of Slough' warn Burnham parish councillors as local plan is discussed

'We're not Slough' was the message from Burnham Parish Council as councillors met with representatives from Slough Borough Council to discuss the Local Plan for Slough on Monday.

Paul Stipson and Pippa Hopkins from Slough council’s planning department attended the parish council’s planning committee meeting to discuss the potential impact of development on sites in the Burnham area.

4.) Man exposes and touches himself on train from Twyford to Maidenhead

A CCTV image has been released after a man exposed and touched himself inappropriately on a train from Twyford to Maidenhead.

At approximately 10.20am on Saturday, January 14, the victim was sat down on the train and a man approached her and sat opposite her shortly after it left Twyford station.

3.) Chickens killed in Shurlock Row farm fire

A large number of chickens were killed in a fire in Shurlock Row on Saturday night.

Maidenhead Fire Station sent one of six pumps sent to the chicken shed fire at Baldersarre Farm in The Straight Mile at about 8pm.

2.) Commuter driven 'insane' by Stafferton Way car park signs

Misleading signs at the multi-storey car park in Stafferton Way are driving one commuter ‘insane’.

Tom Maskell, from Marlow, complained that the sign outside the car park doesn’t account for the number of spaces that have been sold by the council to private businesses.

1.) Wife pays tribute to 'best friend' who died after being hit by car in Braywick Cemetery

The wife of a Windsor grandfather who died after being hit by a car in Braywick Cemetery has said she lost 'my husband and my best friend'.

Paul Mills, who was working for Royal Borough contractor ISS, died after being hit by a blue Hyundai I30 in the grounds of the cemetery on Tuesday, February 14.