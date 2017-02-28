Man exposes and touches himself on train from Twyford to Maidenhead

A CCTV image has been released after a man exposed and touched himself inappropriately on a train from Twyford to Maidenhead.

At approximately 10.20am on Sunday, January 15*, the victim was sat down on the train and a man approached her and sat opposite her shortly after it left Twyford station.

He then exposed and touched himself while staring at her.

The victim, a 27-year-old woman, challenged the man but he indicated she should be quiet.

The woman then reported the incident to British Transport Police using a text service.

Today (Tuesday), police have released a CCTV image of a man who they would like to speak to as part of their investigation.

Investigating officer PC Charlotte Collins, said: “If you recognise the man in the CCTV then please get in touch as I am sure he has essential information which could help us investigate.

“This was a distressing ordeal for this victim who was very intimidated by this man’s sexual behaviour. We will not tolerate unwanted sexual advances and I am grateful to this victim for reporting this incident to police by texting us.”

Contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 331 of 28/02/2017. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

*A media release by British Transport Police said the incident took place on 'Sunday, January 14'. The Advertiser is awaiting confirmation of the date from BTP as January 14 was a Saturday.